City of Busan to Recruit Young Artists to Participate in Youth Street Art Projects

The city of Busan plans to recruit young artists or groups from the 7th to the 14th next month to participate in the ‘Youth Street Art Revitalization Project’ and the ‘Youth Concert Project to Visit the Neighbors’.

The ‘Youth Street Art Revitalization Project’ is a project in which young artists or youth art groups form a consortium with districts/guns to conduct small-scale street performances.

The project has been in place since 2015.

In order to provide more opportunities for cultural enjoyment to the underprivileged, the ‘Youth Concert Project to Visit the Neighbors’, which is being promoted for the first time this year, promotes various performances such as music, dance, theater, and magic at facilities for the elderly, the disabled, and children.

The target of the support is young artists under the age of 39 who have resident registration in Busan, or youth art groups composed of more than 50% of young people under the age of 39, and must participate in the form of a consortium with a district or county.

If selected as a project, a subsidy of up to KRW 10 million is received.

Applicants who wish to participate must submit an application form to the relevant gu/gun by e-mail from March 4 to 8 after consulting with the district/gun in consideration of the location of the street performance or visiting concert. Please refer to the notice posted on this website.

In March, the city plans to select about 6 teams for the ‘Youth Street Art Revitalization Project’ and 3 teams for the ‘Youth Concert Project to Visit the Neighbors’, and start the project in earnest from April.

“With the prolonged COVID-19, not only large-scale performances but also small-scale street performances have been restricted, so local cultural activities have been greatly reduced. I hope that local cultural activities will be revived,” Mi-ja Koh, director of the Busan Metropolitan City Youth Industry-Academic Startup Bureau said.