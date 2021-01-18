NewsBusan NewsBusiness News

City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System

BeFM News

Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here.

The city has been reorganizing its investment support system since May last year in order to overcome the shrinking investment sentiment due to COVID-19 and to increase new corporate investment.

The ‘Busan City Business and Investment Promotion Ordinances and Enforcement Rules’ were revised by integrating and abolishing the regulations that had been operated as ordinances, enforcement regulations, guidelines, and manuals, and enacted a separate ‘Guidelines for Attracting Enterprises and Investments in Busan’.

Major changes include but not limited to support of up to 30 billion won for construction facilities, up to 5 billion won for facility relocation by domestic companies in foreign countries, up to 4 billion won for land purchase and construction equipment costs for companies relocated in the region for companies investing 200 billion won or more.

For foreigner-invested enterprises, changes include but not limited to 30% of land purchase cost, 50% of building rental cost, employment subsidy, education, and training subsidy of up to 500,000 won per person, and consulting fee of up to 20 million won.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

City Officials Struggle to Keep Up With Self-Quarantine Patients

BeFM News -
A husband and pregnant wife self-quarantined in Busan were without a visit from a public official for four days.
Read more
Busan News

City to Extend Social Distancing Until January 31 With Less Restrictions

BeFM News -
The city government of Busan announced that it has extended the level 2.5 social distancing scheme for two weeks from January 18th until the end of January 31st.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Cinema Center Using Color-Coded Lighting on its Roof to Notify Fine Dust Levels

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center has begun to inform citizens of the level of ultrafine dust particles in Busan using the LED lights on its big roof.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Sets its Main Goals for 2021

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has set “the safety of citizens” and “economic vitality” as its main goals for 2021.
Read more
Busan News

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

BeFM News -
Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.
Read more
Busan News

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

BeFM News -
Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year. 
Read more

The Latest

Netflix to Release More Korean Webtoon Series in 2021

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
Fresh off the rising popularity of Korean webtoons "Sweet Home" and "The Uncanny Counter", Netflix is set to release several new movie adaptations of the popular dramas.
Read more

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more

Busan Cinema Center Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Plans

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center has announced its programs for its 10-year anniversary this year.
Read more

City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here.
Read more

Air Busan to Add New Domestic Routes for Lunar New Year Holidays

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan announced that it will deploy 48 temporary aircraft to all domestic routes during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Read more

International Destinations: 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2021.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
29 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Mon
-1 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more

Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today.
Read more

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 