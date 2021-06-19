CIty of Busan to Send Letter of Compliance For Beach Guidelines to Six Foreign Missions

The city of Busan announced that it will send a letter of compliance for beach quarantine guidelines to six foreign missions, including the U.S. Consulate in Busan.

This is to prevent the violation of quarantine guidelines made by US soldiers who visited Haeundae Beach during the US Memorial Day holiday last month by not wearing a mask, drinking alcohol, and not following social distancing.

The letter urges missions to advise tourists on compliance to COVID-19 infection prevention orders as a large number of foreigners are expected to visit Busan in the summer season.

Access to Haeundae Beach without a mask is restricted 24 hours a day, and private gatherings of 5 or more are also restricted.

Drinking and eating with two or more people is also prohibited from 7 pm to 2 am the next day and from 6 pm to 6 am at Millak Waterfront Park.