City of Busan to Temporarily Suspend First Pfizer Vaccinations at District Centers

The city of Busan will temporarily suspend Pfizer vaccinations, which are being administered at the gu/gun vaccination centers.

According to the city, there has been a temporary shortage in the Pfizer vaccine supply nationwide. As such, the city said it will temporarily stop giving out the first shot of the vaccine and focus on administering the second shot next month.

Currently, the national Pfizer vaccination rate is 38%, and for Busan it is 27.9%.

As of Friday, 43.7% of the first and second-quarter vaccine recipients in Busan had received their shots.

