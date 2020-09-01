NewsBusan News

City of Busan Toughens Smoke-Free Zones Near Schools

BeFM News

Starting yesterday, anyone caught smoking within 50 meters from the entrances of elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools in Busan will be fined.

Busan City announced that it will designate and operate smoke-free zones in accordance with the city’s ordinance on creating smoking-free environments.

These smoke-free zones will be designated at 560 elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools.

The city of Busan plans to affix a smoking cessation sign by the entrance to the school and promote voluntary participation in smoking cessation through active publicity.

After a grace-period, crackdowns will begin on December 1st, where people breaking the rules of smoking within smoke-free zones will be fined 20,000 won.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Braces for Typhoon Maysak

Haps Staff -
The 9th typhoon of the season is expected to heavily impact Busan and the southern region of Korea later this week.
Read more
Busan News

Enhanced Distancing Rules in the Busan Area Extended Until September 6

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has extended its Enhanced Distancing Rules in the Busan area until September 6.
Read more
Busan News

First 100 Days of “Safe Speed 5030” Sees Dramatic Decrease in Traffic Deaths

BeFM News -
During the first 100 days 'Safe Speed 5030' was implemented in Busan, there was a dramatic decrease in traffic accident deaths with minimal contributions to traffic congestion.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: August 29

BeFM News -
Here is the latest local news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

BEXCO Temporarily Stops Almost All Exhibitions

Haps Staff -
BEXCO announced that it will postpone or cancel events for more than 50 people until the end of this month in accordance with an order to ban gatherings in Busan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Most Universities in Busan Will Begin Classes Online

BeFM News -
The second semester class at universities in Busan will start on September 1 where online classes will mainly be held for a while for now due to COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

K League 1: Busan IPark September Home Games

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
Here is the monthly home schedule for the Busan IPark.
Read more

City of Busan Toughens Smoke-Free Zones Near Schools

Busan News BeFM News -
Starting yesterday, anyone caught smoking within 50 meters from the entrances of elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools in Busan will be fined.
Read more

Busan Biennale Will Open Online After Social Distancing Measures Cancel Opening

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Biennale will open online after deciding to cancel its opening ceremonies scheduled for this weekend after social distancing measures were extended in the city.
Read more

부산시, 추석 명절 대비 다중이용시설 안전점검

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 2020년 민족 고유의 명절인 추석을 맞아 서민 생활과 집결된 대형마트, 숙박시설, 의료시설 등 다중이용시설물(시설물안전법상 제1·2·3종 총 486개소)의 안전관리실태를 사업소, 구·군과 합동으로 점검한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Namhae Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Opened in 1998, Namhae's Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province was selected as this month's luxury forest by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
78 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Dine & Drink

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants.
Read more

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

First Rice Harvesting in Busan Begins This Weekend

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice harvesting will begin this year at a farm in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu on the 28th.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea