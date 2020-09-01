City of Busan Toughens Smoke-Free Zones Near Schools

Starting yesterday, anyone caught smoking within 50 meters from the entrances of elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools in Busan will be fined.

Busan City announced that it will designate and operate smoke-free zones in accordance with the city’s ordinance on creating smoking-free environments.

These smoke-free zones will be designated at 560 elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools.

The city of Busan plans to affix a smoking cessation sign by the entrance to the school and promote voluntary participation in smoking cessation through active publicity.

After a grace-period, crackdowns will begin on December 1st, where people breaking the rules of smoking within smoke-free zones will be fined 20,000 won.