The city of Busan urged the public to receive their local tax bill through mobile devices or e-mail, instead of post mail, as they can receive a tax credit of 350 won per sheet.

Mobile bills can be applied for at 12 financial institutions including Busan Bank and Kakao Pay, Naver Pay, and Payco apps.

Those who wish to receive the bill by e-mail can apply on the website of the Busan Cyber Regional Tax Office.