Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

City of Busan Releases Video Urging Residents to Stay Home This New Year’s Holidays

The city of Busan released a special advertisement video for the special quarantine period during the year-end and New Year holidays.

The city of Busan posted a video saying ‘There are no year-end and New Year holidays’ through the city’s YouTube channel and official SNS channel to show its commitment to the special quarantine measures enforced until January 3.

The video says, “When people gather, viruses gather in situations that can happen at meetings in everyday life. There are no year-end and New Year holidays.”

The video was made to raise awareness among citizens to stay home during the New Year’s holiday season.

It was released on the 23rd and has recorded a high number of views, including over 167,000 on YouTube and over 20,000 on Instagram since its release and received positive reactions from citizens who intend to stay home this year.

“Citizens should stay at home as much as possible during the year-end and New Year holidays, wear a mask if they go out, and get a diagnostic test immediately if there is any doubt,”  acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan said.

To prevent the spread of Corona 19, the city of Busan has set a special quarantine period for the year-end and New Year holidays from the 24th to the 3rd of next month and is implementing level 2.5 quarantine measures.

Travel

