Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
NewsBusan News

City of Busan Will Raise Social Distancing Levels if Daily Cases Exceed 15

BeFM News

The city of Busan said it will raise its social distancing level to 1.5 if the daily new cases exceed 15.

The government proposed grouping Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam into one zone and enacting level 1.5 when daily cases exceed 30. However, Busan city created its own standard to respond effectively when new cases vary by region.

Starting from the 13th, the city will also mandate masks to be worn on public transportation and at medical institutions, pharmacies, nursing facilities, assembly and demonstration halls, meetings, or events with 500 or more people, indoor sports stadiums, and risk-prone workplaces, among others.

Anyone caught not wearing a mask will be subject to fines of up to 100,000 won and up to 3 million won for facility managers and operators.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

LCT’s Leisure Facilities to Open Next June

Haps Staff -
LCT's leisure facilities, which have all been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to be open next June according to local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

Construction of Oryukdo Tram to Begin Next Year

Haps Staff -
With the basic plan for the Busan Oryukdo Line approved, the project is expected to gain momentum as the country’s first tram project.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

Busan City News -
A foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Forest Fire Prevention Period in Busan Begins Until Next May

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has designated November 1st until May 15th next year to be the forest fire prevention period.
Read more
Busan News

US Military Police to Assist Haeundae Police Tonight For Halloween Patrols

BeFM News -
Busan police will patrol around Haeundae-gu area on Halloween day with members from the US Armed Forces in Korea.
Read more
Busan News

Health Authorities Concerned About Covid Spread at Halloween Events in Busan

BeFM News -
Health authorities are on the edge as D-day for Halloween parties in Busan which may potentially be a hotspot for cluster infection of COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

City of Busan Will Raise Social Distancing Levels if Daily Cases Exceed 15

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it will raise its social distancing level to 1.5 if the daily new cases exceed 15.  
Read more

Busan Destinations: Plenty to See and Do at Mangmi-dong’s F1963

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
What once produced wire ropes for almost 50 years now produces delicious coffee, beers and provides a venue for artwork, books, music and plants.
Read more

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.
Read more

Interview with ECCK President Christoph Heider

Business News Jeff Liebsch -
German-born President of the ECCK, Christoph Heider, has been leading the organization since May 2013 which helps its more than 360 members with information, communication, and access pertaining to the business and regulatory environment of Korea.
Read more

Late Deputy Director Kim Jiseok’s Memoirs “Jiseok is on a Business Trip 2” Released in Korean and English

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Jiseok is on a Business Trip is a collection of film festivals business trip records kept by Kim Jiseok, the late deputy director and program director of the Busan International Film Festival.
Read more

Souvenir Shop “Dongbaeok General Store” Opens at Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station

Shopping, Home & Living Busan City News -
The Souvenir Shop, “Dongbaeok General Store” opened on the first floor of the Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station on November 2, 2020.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
51 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
13 °

Dine & Drink

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns November 29 — Sign Up Now to Join

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 