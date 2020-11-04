City of Busan Will Raise Social Distancing Levels if Daily Cases Exceed 15

The city of Busan said it will raise its social distancing level to 1.5 if the daily new cases exceed 15.

The government proposed grouping Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam into one zone and enacting level 1.5 when daily cases exceed 30. However, Busan city created its own standard to respond effectively when new cases vary by region.

Starting from the 13th, the city will also mandate masks to be worn on public transportation and at medical institutions, pharmacies, nursing facilities, assembly and demonstration halls, meetings, or events with 500 or more people, indoor sports stadiums, and risk-prone workplaces, among others.

Anyone caught not wearing a mask will be subject to fines of up to 100,000 won and up to 3 million won for facility managers and operators.