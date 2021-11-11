Travel

City of Busan Working to Normalize More International Flights at Gimhae

Haps Staff

In addition to the Guam and Saipan routes, which will resume operations from the end of this month, the city of Busan is working to normalize the operation of major international flights operated at Gimhae Airport.

Various discussions are underway with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea Airports Corporation, and airlines to promptly resume operations on major routes in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Singapore, and actively promote the opening of Gimhae Airport’s Busan-Helsinki route in Europe early next year.

