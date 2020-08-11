City of Gimhae to Install “Ssangeo” Sculpture Installation at East Gimhae IC

The city of Gimhae plans to install a Ssangeo sculpture as a symbol of the city.

The sculpture Ssangeo is a representative symbol from the Gaya era, and will be built at the East Gimhae IC.

It plans to be 18-meters in height at one end, and 15-meters in height at the other.

The sculptures, made from aluminum, iron, and steel pipe will be painted in gold and jade, the colors of King Suro and Queen Heo.

The pair fish pattern is said to symbolize harmony between couples from the Mesopotamian era.

It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.