City of Ulsan Promoting ‘Daewangam Park Marine Cable Car Development’

The city of Ulsan announced earlier this week that it signed a ‘Concession Agreement and Business Agreement’ at Ulsan Lotte Hotel on Tuesday morning for the Daewangam Park Marine Cable Car Development Project.

The ‘Concession Agreement’ is signed by Ulsan City and Sono International, the representative company of the affiliates’ association, and concludes a basic contract that stipulates the rights and obligations between the parties to the agreement in relation to a series of business procedures such as construction start, completion, and facility operation.

Five institutions including Ulsan City, Dong-gu Office, Sono International, WinP&S, and BNK Financial Group participated in the ‘Business Agreement’.

According to the business agreement, Ulsan City and Dong-gu Office will cooperate with each other for administrative support and licensing matters, Sono International Co., Ltd. and WinP&S Co., Ltd. design, construction, and operation, and BNK Financial Group will cooperate with each other for financing.

The ‘Daewangam Park Marine Cable Car Project’ is to install a 1.5km long cable car in the area of ​​Daewangam Park and near the Ilsan Marine Products Sales Center, and a 0.94km zip line.

It is planning to start construction in February 2022 and complete it in March 2023, following administrative procedures.

The total project cost is 54.5 billion won, and the entire amount is invested by the private sector.

Upon completion of the project, ownership of facilities, land, and buildings will be transferred to Ulsan City, and the project operator can use the facilities free of charge for 20 years.

In particular, when deciding the cable car route, they plan to pay special attention not to negatively affect the local fishing activities, maintain the maritime landscape, and prevent maritime accidents such as preventing the installation of props at sea.

“We are expecting the effects of introducing Ulsan’s representative tourism symbols, revitalizing the local economy, and increasing the influx of tourists. We will provide administrative support for the smooth promotion of the Daewangam Park marine cable car development project,” an official from the city of Ulsan.