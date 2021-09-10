City of Ulsan to Offer a Free Surfing and Paddleboard Experience Class

The city of Ulsan will offer a free surfing and paddleboard experience class from

September 11 to October 17.

The experiential class is a course of theory and safety education, ground practice, and practical practice, and is conducted for 200 citizens of elementary school age or older around Jinha Beach.

This experience class was selected for the ‘Private subsidy competition project in the second half of 2021’. It was prepared to revitalize marine tourism by providing surfing and paddleboard (SUP) education and experience opportunities at a time when the number of tourists to the beach plummeted this year.

Training hours are from 2 pm to 5 pm on weekdays (1 hour) and from 2 pm to 5 pm on weekends and holidays (2 hours).

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, reservations will be accepted in advance, and the number of participants will be limited to no more than 5 people (1 hour), and it will be operated while strictly observing quarantine rules such as social distancing.

You can apply for education on the website of the Ulsan Metropolitan City Surfing Association.