Image: Busan City Hall
NewsBusan News

City Office to be Closed During Chuseok Holiday

Busan City News

Busan City Hall will be closed during the Chuseok holidays, from Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, and reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites:

Busan City Baro Call Center ☎120

Emergency Rescue Call ☎ 119 — www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan — www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Chuseok holidays. (Sep. 9 – Sep. 12)

www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/main.do (Korean)

COVID-19 Busan Updates: www.busan.go.kr/eng/covid-19

Medical institutions and pharmacies for COVID-19 treatment are open during the Chuseok holidays.

www.busan.go.kr/covid19/Hometreat.do

COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan during the Chuseok Holiday (Sep. 9 – Sep. 12)

www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsnews01/1539545

www.mohw.go.kr/react/popup_200128_3.html (Korean)

Health & welfare Call Center ☎ 129 — www.129.go.kr (Korean)

National Emergency Medical Center: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/main.do (Korean)

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Call Center ☎1339

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
20.8 ° C
20.8 °
20.8 °
70 %
4.8kmh
89 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 