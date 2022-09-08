City Office to be Closed During Chuseok Holiday

Busan City Hall will be closed during the Chuseok holidays, from Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, and reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites:

Busan City Baro Call Center ☎120

Emergency Rescue Call ☎ 119 — www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan — www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Chuseok holidays. (Sep. 9 – Sep. 12)

www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/main.do (Korean)

COVID-19 Busan Updates: www.busan.go.kr/eng/covid-19

Medical institutions and pharmacies for COVID-19 treatment are open during the Chuseok holidays.

www.busan.go.kr/covid19/Hometreat.do

COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan during the Chuseok Holiday (Sep. 9 – Sep. 12)

www.busan.go.kr/eng/bsnews01/1539545

www.mohw.go.kr/react/popup_200128_3.html (Korean)

Health & welfare Call Center ☎ 129 — www.129.go.kr (Korean)

National Emergency Medical Center: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/main.do (Korean)

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Call Center ☎1339