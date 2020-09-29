City Office to be Closed During Chuseok Holiday

Busan City Hall will be closed during the Chuseok holidays, from Wednesday, September 30 to Sunday, October 4, and reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020..

Important Phone Numbers and Websites:

Emergency Rescue Call 119: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center ☎ 129: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community Health Centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.): english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Chuseok holidays: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Pharmacies open during the Chuseok Holidays: www.pharm114.or.kr (in Korean)