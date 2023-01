Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from January 21 to January 24, 2023.

Busan City Hall offices will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites:

Information during the Lunar New Year holiday (travel safety, traffic, medical emergency, tourism, and more in the Busan area) (Korean)

COVID-19 Busan Updates

Busan City Baro Call Center ☎120

Emergency Services ☎ 119 (in Korean)