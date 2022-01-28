NewsBusan News

City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Busan City News

Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from January 29 to February 2, 2022.

The offices will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites

Emergency Rescue Call – 119

Website: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center – 129

Website: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/holiday_medical.do (in Korean)

Website: 119.busan.go.kr/diagnosis02/1418417 (in Korean)

Busan City 120 Call Center – (051)120 (24 hours operation during the Lunar New Year Holidays)

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
-0.9 ° C
-0.9 °
-0.9 °
31 %
3.8kmh
100 %
Fri
4 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 