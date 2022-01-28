City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from January 29 to February 2, 2022.

The offices will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites

Emergency Rescue Call – 119

Website: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center – 129

Website: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/holiday_medical.do (in Korean)

Website: 119.busan.go.kr/diagnosis02/1418417 (in Korean)

Busan City 120 Call Center – (051)120 (24 hours operation during the Lunar New Year Holidays)