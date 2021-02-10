NewsBusan News

City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Haps Staff

Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from February 11 to February 14, 2021.

The offices will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites

Emergency Rescue Call – 119

Website: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center – 129

Website: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/holiday_medical.do (in Korean)

Website: 119.busan.go.kr/diagnosis02/1418417 (in Korean)

Busan City 120 Call Center – (051)120 (24 hours operation during the Lunar New Year Holidays)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During the Lunar New Year Holiday

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has released information about COVID-19 screening centers open during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Read more
Busan News

Updated Social Distancing Guidelines and Measures in the Busan Area

Haps Staff -
The Busan Metropolitan City has made changes using an administrative order regarding social distancing guidelines and measures in the Busan area.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected 'Busan Citizen's Park Love House' in Busanjin-gu as the city's Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center' scheduled to open in March.
Read more
Busan News

Customs Seize 35kg of Cocaine at Busan New Port

Haps Staff -
A container with cocaine estimated to be worth 100 billion won has been seized at Busan New Port.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Adjusts Social Distancing Quarantine Rules from February 8 to 14

Haps Staff -
According to the government's social distancing adjustment plan, the city of Busan will maintain the current distancing Level 2 but will change the current operating closing time limit for businesses from February 8 to the 14th from 21:00 to 22:00.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police to Step Up Security Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

BeFM News -
For the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will pursue comprehensive security measures.
Read more

The Latest

K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Travel Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Read more

KAMPOS Expands into South Korea & Strengthens Its Sustainable Mission Internationally

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
KAMPOS, the ultimate Italian brand promoting luxury with integrity, is expanding overseas by entering the South Korean market.
Read more

Check Out Some Great Ssirreum Wrestling This Lunar New Year’s

Sports News Haps Staff -
This year's first Ssirreumpan will take place at Hapcheon Gymnasium in Gyeongnam.
Read more

City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from February 11 to February 14, 2021.
Read more

ECCK Annual General Meeting 2021 Scheduled for February 22

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea will hold its Annual General Meeting online on February 22.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Taejeongdae

Attractions Haps Staff -
Located on the island of Yeongdo-gu, Taejongdae is a scenic park with great views from cliffs facing the sea.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
60 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
12 °

Dine & Drink

How to Enjoy a Traditional Lunar New Year Bowl of Tteokguk at Home

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Many Koreans ring in the new year with a breakfast of tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup, on both solar and lunar New Year's Day. Here's how to make a bowl to enjoy it this Lunar New Year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 