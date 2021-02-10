City Offices Closed During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Busan City Hall and all of its divisions will be closed in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday from February 11 to February 14, 2021.

The offices will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Important Phone Numbers and Websites

Emergency Rescue Call – 119

Website: www.119.go.kr (in Korean)

Health & Welfare Call Center – 129

Website: www.129.go.kr (in Korean)

Community health centers in Busan (9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Website: english.busan.go.kr/bsmedical03

Medical facilities and pharmacies open during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr (in Korean)

Website: www.e-gen.or.kr/egen/holiday_medical.do (in Korean)

Website: 119.busan.go.kr/diagnosis02/1418417 (in Korean)

Busan City 120 Call Center – (051)120 (24 hours operation during the Lunar New Year Holidays)