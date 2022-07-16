Image: City of Busan
City Officials Meet with Pacific Island Countries With Special Delegation to Promote Busan World Expo 2030

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government successfully completed its four-day expo attraction activities in Fiji, meeting all member countries of the BIE among the Pacific Island countries attending the Pacific Islands Forum, among others.

It visited Suva, Fiji as part of a special delegation to attract the World Expo 2030 Busan along with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Most Pacific Island countries agreed that the theme of the World Expo Busan stood apart and exhibited a competitive edge. In particular, they noted the need for global efforts in responding to climate change.

Meanwhile, the city has produced a promotional video for the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) involving actor Lee Jung-Jae and artists Zion.T, Wonstein, Jeon So-mi, and Oh My Girl’s Arin.

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

