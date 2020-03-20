NewsBusan News

City Officials Nervous as 537 Churches Plan to Hold Service This Weekend in Busan

Haps Staff

City officials are nervous as 537 churches are expected to hold service this weekend, an increase of almost 80 more than last weekend.

The majority of these churches are small and medium-sized churches with less than 1,000 members. 

It is also highly likely that some of the 541 churches that have made undecided decisions on weekend worship will also have services.

An official from Busan City said that they are continuously asking for the suspension of services, however, these small and medium-sized churches have been uncooperative.

A church official who spoke to the Busan Ilbo last week said that it is important for the services to continue because “they run on donations for the operation of the church.”

As they cannot forcefully close the churches, a field inspection will be conducted mainly on large churches.

The purpose is to examine the use of hand sanitizers, making a list of participants in worship services, and if they are wearing masks.

Churches around the country have been at the forefront of Coronavirus cases in the country since the first case appeared in January.

There are a total of 1,621 local churches in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Swiss Citizen Tests Positive in Busan, Stronger Measures in Effect for Foreigners

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: One New Case Found in Busan, Alert Raised After Patient Visited Elderly Dance Hall

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Schools Delayed Two More Weeks

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area about the COVID-19 situation from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Reaches its 101st Patient

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media sources.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Announces Reimbursement Promo Event For Zero Pay Users

BeFM News -
Busan City announced an 8% reimbursement promo event will be held for consumers using the Zero Pay system in Busan until the end of the year.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Hwamyeong Arboretum

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
As signs of spring return around the city, the tulips at Hwamyeong Arboretum have come into bloom.
Read more

City Officials Nervous as 537 Churches Plan to Hold Service This Weekend in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
City officials are nervous as 537 churches are expected to hold service this weekend, an increase of almost 80 more than last weekend. The majority...
Read more

More than 2,500 Performance Art Shows and Exhibitions Canceled So Far in 2020

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
According to one report, more than 2,500 performing art shows and exhibitions have been canceled for the first four months of this year, resulting in heavy financial damage to the arts industry.
Read more

화명생태공원 일원에 봄의 전령사 튤립 만개

문화 Haps Staff -
코로나19가 지역사회에 확산하는 가운데에도, 봄의 전령사 튤립이 꽃망울을 터트렸다.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Swiss Citizen Tests Positive in Busan, Stronger Measures in Effect for Foreigners

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media reports.
Read more

All You Can Drink Hip Hop Night @ HQ

Events Haps Staff -
On Friday, March 20th, HQ Gwangan will be spinning hip hop -- classic cuts and new stuff -- and serving up a great All You Can Drink special at a cheap price.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
19 ° C
20 °
18 °
30 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °

Dine & Drink

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.
Read more

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea