City Officials Nervous as 537 Churches Plan to Hold Service This Weekend in Busan

City officials are nervous as 537 churches are expected to hold service this weekend, an increase of almost 80 more than last weekend.

The majority of these churches are small and medium-sized churches with less than 1,000 members.

It is also highly likely that some of the 541 churches that have made undecided decisions on weekend worship will also have services.

An official from Busan City said that they are continuously asking for the suspension of services, however, these small and medium-sized churches have been uncooperative.

A church official who spoke to the Busan Ilbo last week said that it is important for the services to continue because “they run on donations for the operation of the church.”

As they cannot forcefully close the churches, a field inspection will be conducted mainly on large churches.

The purpose is to examine the use of hand sanitizers, making a list of participants in worship services, and if they are wearing masks.

Churches around the country have been at the forefront of Coronavirus cases in the country since the first case appeared in January.

There are a total of 1,621 local churches in Busan.