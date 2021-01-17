City Officials Struggle to Keep Up With Self-Quarantine Patients

A husband and pregnant wife self-quarantined in Busan were without a visit from a public official for four days.

With rapidly increasing cases in Busan city, the city has been struggling with the upkeep of available public officials making visits to those self-quarantined.

According to Saha-gu Office last week, a 30-year-old man went into self-quarantine with his pregnant wife.

The man, however, did not receive any contact from local governments and health authorities for four days.

The health authorities and local government officials explained that the man’s family was accidentally omitted in the process of managing the self-quarantine list.

A Saha-gu official said that while under normal conditions, one public official is assigned to every person in self-quarantine, as the number of those in isolation had increased rapidly; the number managed by each official had also increased.

The official added that areas lacking in management will be improved to ensure citizens can be at ease.