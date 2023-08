The city of Busan has selected 12 additional locations for its children’s cultural complex project ‘Deullak Nallak.’

The areas include Seo-gu, Saha-gu, Geumjeong-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Gijang-gun.

These complexes, where children and parents can enjoy book services, media art, and more, are currently open in 25 locations in downtown Busan and are under construction in 39 others.