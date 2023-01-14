City Selects “Busan is Good” as its New Slogan

The city of Busan announced that “Busan is Good” was selected as the final city slogan among the three final candidates.

The final selected slogan, “Busan is Good,” received the most votes in online and offline citizen preference surveys and received support from citizens. The Busan City Brand Committee also actively reflected the citizens’ opinions and decided “Busan is Good” as the new city slogan of Busan.

A total of 25,220 citizens participated in the slogan citizen preference survey conducted by the city of Busan from the 4th, and voted for the final three slogan candidates.

As a result of the voting, ‘Busan is Good’ ranked first with 11,373 votes, ‘Bridge for All, Busan’ with 10,981 votes, and ‘True Place, Busan’ with 2,866 votes.

The final selection “Busan is Good” expressed pride and satisfaction with Busan as “Good,” and “Busan is good for Expo”.

It received favorable reviews for being flexible and highly usable, such as ‘Busan is good to live’.

“Close to 40,000 citizens and experts participated in the selection of a new city brand slogan for Busan,” adding, “Thank you for your enthusiastic interest and participation.” He continued, “We will introduce a world-class city brand that surpasses New York (I♥NY) based on brand design development and strong promotional strategies,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said,

The city of Busan held the 3rd meeting of the Busan City Brand Expert Group (Imagination Multiply x) consisting of 11 top brand experts in Korea focusing on discussing trends in domestic and foreign city brands and the direction of slogan design development.

In addition, the city plans to present Busan’s symbolic mark and slogan design to citizens in March.