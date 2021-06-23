Busan Submits its Bid to Host World Expo 2030

The Republic of Korea submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) yesterday at 5 p.m. Korean time to organize World Expo 2030 in Busan.

The letter, from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Kim Boo-kyum, was handed to

the Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes by Yoo Myung-hee, Minister for Trade and Head of Bid Planning Office for World Expo 2030 Busan, and Park Heong-joon, Mayor of Busan.

Yoo Dae-jong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in France, and Lee Jung-woo,

Director of the Bid Planning Office for World Expo 2030 Busan, were also present.

The Republic of Korea’s candidature is based on the theme “Transforming Our World,

Navigating Toward a Better Future”, and if successful, the Expo would take place in the city

of Busan between 1 May and 31 October 2030.

The Republic of Korea’s candidature follows Russia’s candidature, submitted on 29 April,

which opened the six-month window during which any other countries wishing to organize

World Expo 2030 may notify the BIE of their candidature.

At the end of this candidature phase – on 29 October 2021 at 5 pm CET – the BIE will close the candidate list.

Once the list is closed, the project examination phase of the candidature process will be

launched, during which each candidate will submit a detailed candidature dossier. The BIE

will then organize Enquiry Missions and assess the feasibility and viability of each

candidature project.

The host country of World Expo 2030 will then be elected by BIE Member States gathered in a General Assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

The Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes stated: “The BIE is pleased to receive the Republic of Korea’s letter of candidature, which constitutes the formalization of a project that has long been in preparation. The marked interest in hosting World Expo 2030 demonstrates the fundamental role that World Expos play as forward-looking motors for positive change and urban transformation.”

The Republic of Korea has previously organized two Specialised Expos – the first in Daejeon

in 1993 and the second in Yeosu in 2012.

As a regular and active participant in World and Specialized Expos, the country has been rewarded on several occasions for its participation.

World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are global gatherings

of nations addressing universal challenges of our time. These unparalleled global events

offer a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities.

Taking place every five years and lasting up to six months, World Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.

The next World Expo will take place in Dubai, UAE under the theme “Connecting Minds,

Creating the Future” between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, and the following one

will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our

Lives” between 13 April and 13 October 2025.

The Bureau International des Expositions is the intergovernmental organization

created in 1928 to lead, promote and foster international exhibitions.

Gathering nations from around the world, Expos are global events that explore a chosen theme through engaging and immersive discoveries, demonstrating progress achieved and

prospects for the future.

The BIE, which has 169 Member States, oversees four types of Expos: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos, and the International Exhibition of Triennale Milano.