City Takes First Step to Open a Busan Branch of Centre Pompidou

The city of Busan announced that it had reached an agreement in principle to establish an annex of the Centre Pompidou, the best contemporary art museum in France.

At the ‘2020 Dubai Expo Korea Week’ held from the 16th, the city continued its activities to establish a Busan branch of a world-class art museum along with a Busan tourism promotion event.

At the meeting, models such as overseas branches and partnerships were proposed.

After starting exchanges between the working-level staff in the second half of last year, the city of Busan had a formal discussion through a videoconference between the Director of Centre Pompidou Laurent Le Bon and Mayor Park Hyung-jun on November 26, last year.

Mayor Park suggested the North Port area as the planned location for the Busan annex of the Centre Pompidou and suggested a concept for the form of an art museum, and the promotion of international art exchange and friendly cooperation projects.

With this meeting, an agreement in principle was reached on the establishment of a world-class art museum in Busan.

The Pompidou side will visit Busan around May to discuss specific locations and conduct practical negotiations through local inspections.

In addition, they will exchange exhibitions such as the Brancusi Exhibition each year.

A detailed discussion on the establishment of an annex is scheduled to take place after an on-site due diligence is carried out due to the visit of the director of Center Pompidou to Busan around May.

“Busan has been working under the water to attract world-class art museums, and as a result, we have reached an agreement in principle to create a world-class art museum, the Pompidou Center Busan. To the extent that they agreed to build a world-class art museum in the area of ​​North Port that can be paired with the Opera House together, a delegation including the director of Centre Pompidou will come to Busan in the first half of this year to conduct various practical discussions and through that process. We will come up with a specific plan within the first half of the year,” Mayor Park said.

“More than anything else, Centre Pompidou actively engaged in negotiations, so even before the Centre Pompidou was built, the world’s top-class 20th-century modern art, such as Brancusi, Matisse, and Picasso, was held at the Center Pompidou. We also received a promise that we will take action so that it can be opened in Busan.”

If Busan City builds the North Port Opera House and hosts a world-class art museum and the 2030 World Expo, it will be reborn as a true center of culture and art.