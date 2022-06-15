City to Build a Busan-type Global Triport

Busan Mayor Heong-joon says that the city will build a Busan-type global triport by adding air logistics with the construction of the Gadeok New Airport to the existing marine logistics infrastructure (sea port, railway) today.

“We will develop Busan as a global hub city by converging and specializing the digital finance industry with the logistics industry,” Mayor Park said.

Mayor Park then appealed for support for the 2030 Busan World Expo, saying that the hosting of the Busan World Expo will be a landmark opportunity for not just Busan but the entire country to experience a watershed moment of change.