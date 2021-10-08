City to Celebrate Hangeul Day Today

The city of Busan will hold a celebration event for the 575th Hangeul Day at the Busan City Hall today.

The city selected ‘Hangeul, the right sound that conveys hope’ as the theme of this year’s celebration, and invited 49 people including the Busan Branch of Korean Language Society, Dong-A University Korean Language and Culture Center, the Korean Calligraphy Research Association, and more.

There will be a number of events taking place tomorrow including a national ritual, congratulatory video screening, and reading the header of Hunminjeongeum.

Humminjeungeum will be read by a number of people including Baek Jae-pa, executive director of the Busan Hangul Association, Dongmyung University Korean Language School lecturer, student Tran Dai-hai, and Laura McLuckie, a radio host at Busan English Broadcasting.