City to Crackdown on Animal Protection Act Violations

The city of Busan that it will intensively crackdown on violations of the Animal Protection Act from May to June.

Carried out by the city, gu/gun offices, and honorary animal guardians, authorities will patrol around parks, trails, and playgrounds.

They will check for a number of things including pet animal registration, ID tags, proper leashing, collecting excrements, and other compliances for dog owners (including leashing and muzzles).

Pet owners can get penalized anywhere from 50,000 won up to 200,000 won in fines depending on the violation.

