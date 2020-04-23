City to Crackdown on E-Scooter Riders as Accidents Increase

The city of Busan announced that it will conduct joint crackdowns with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on E-Scooter riders, as accidents have been occurring more frequently as of late.

The city plans to intensively crackdown on riders not wearing safety gear such as helmets, or violations of the Road Traffic Act in areas where many electric scooters are operated.

In order to raise safety awareness, the city will also promote safety rules through TBN traffic broadcasting.

