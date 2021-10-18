Image: City of Busan
City to Create 500 Cultural Spaces for Children by 2030

Haps Staff

By 2030, the city of Busan plans to create 500 complex cultural spaces for children that can be accessed within a 15-minute walk from their homes.

At the vision declaration ceremony for the children’s complex cultural space held at Busan City Hall, ‘Deulraknalrak’, or “In and Out” was selected and announced as the new name of the complex cultural space, and through this, it was announced that it would design Busan city as a living area where main facilities can be accessed in 15 minutes of travel from home.

The large-scale spaces will be built in a total of 16 locations, and the living-close type will be divided into a total of 62 medium-sized and 422 small-scale areas as regional centers.

 

