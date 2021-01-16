City to Extend Social Distancing Until January 31 With Less Restrictions

The city government of Busan announced that it has extended the level 2.5 social distancing scheme for two weeks from January 18th until the end of January 31st.

However, the city said it will consider easing the current scheme in a week after watching the infection trend.

In accordance with the measures announced by the central government today, Busan city will also continue to ban private gatherings of 5 or more people while easing certain restrictions on business operations.

Singing rooms and indoor standing concert venues may now operate until 9 pm. However, they must limit the capacity to 1 person per 8 square meters and prohibit food consumption.

Direct sales promotion centers can operate until 9 pm but must limit their capacity to one person per 16 square meters and prohibit food consumption.

Like restaurants, cafes may now allow customers to eat at the establishment until 9pm. But health authorities strongly recommend customers to limit the duration of their stay to be within an hour.

Religious facilities may hold regular worship services and religious ceremonies on-site but limit seating to under 10% capacity. Meetings and meals organized by religious facilities will be prohibited.