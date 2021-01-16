Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
NewsBusan News

City to Extend Social Distancing Until January 31 With Less Restrictions

BeFM News

The city government of Busan announced that it has extended the level 2.5 social distancing scheme for two weeks from January 18th until the end of January 31st.
However, the city said it will consider easing the current scheme in a week after watching
the infection trend.
In accordance with the measures announced by the central government today,
Busan city will also continue to ban private gatherings of 5 or more people while easing certain restrictions on business operations.
Singing rooms and indoor standing concert venues may now operate until 9 pm. However, they must limit the capacity to 1 person per 8 square meters and prohibit food consumption.
Direct sales promotion centers can operate until 9 pm but must limit their capacity to one person per 16 square meters and prohibit food consumption.
Like restaurants, cafes may now allow customers to eat at the establishment until 9pm. But health authorities strongly recommend customers to limit the duration of their stay to be within an hour.
Religious facilities may hold regular worship services and religious ceremonies on-site but limit seating to under 10% capacity. Meetings and meals organized by religious facilities will be prohibited.
A city official warned that small-scale infections continue to occur between family members and colleagues and asked everyone to continue to abide by prevention guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing in daily life.
blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Cinema Center Using Color-Coded Lighting on its Roof to Notify Fine Dust Levels

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center has begun to inform citizens of the level of ultrafine dust particles in Busan using the LED lights on its big roof.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Sets its Main Goals for 2021

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has set “the safety of citizens” and “economic vitality” as its main goals for 2021.
Read more
Busan News

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

BeFM News -
Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.
Read more
Busan News

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

BeFM News -
Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year. 
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Expand its Railway Networks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced its 2nd revision to the Busan Metropolitan Railway Network construction plan.
Read more
Busan News

Two Churches Continue to Refuse to Follow Non Face-to-Face Worship Measures

Haps Staff -
Two churches in Busan continue to ignore the non-face-to-face worship measures by quarantine authorities.
Read more

The Latest

Jung-gu May Turn On the Canceled Festival Christmas Lights

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Jung-gu district is considering turning on the lights it had set up for the Christmas Tree Festival that was postponed due to the increased social distancing measures last month.
Read more

City to Extend Social Distancing Until January 31 With Less Restrictions

Busan News BeFM News -
The city government of Busan announced that it has extended the level 2.5 social distancing scheme for two weeks from January 18th until the end of January 31st.
Read more

Busan Tower Closed as Operator Pulls Out of Their Contract

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Fe
Read more

Busan Cinema Center Using Color-Coded Lighting on its Roof to Notify Fine Dust Levels

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center has begun to inform citizens of the level of ultrafine dust particles in Busan using the LED lights on its big roof.
Read more

City to Promote “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan”

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will select 10 popular locations around the city to build a night landscaping lighting experience to establish the "Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan" over the next five years.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
15 %
7.2kmh
0 %
Sun
2 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
2 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °

Dine & Drink

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 