The city of Busan will host a partial solar eclipse observation event at Geumryeun Mountain Youth Training Center this coming Sunday.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday the 21st.

The partial solar eclipse is a phenomenon when the moon comes between the sun and the earth and partially covers the sun’s disk.

Event Information

Date & Time: June 21, 2020, 14:00 – 18:00

Venue: Geumnyeonsan Youth Center

Free admission

