City to Inspect Major Tourist Areas Ahead of Summer Vacation Season

The city of Busan will conduct special inspections at key entry points, seven beaches, and major tourist attractions to ensure that domestic and international tourists can enjoy their visit without inconvenience during the peak summer vacation season.

From July 1 to 15, the city, in collaboration with the Busan Tourism Association and district and county offices, will focus on inspecting areas including Gimhae Airport and Busan Station.

They will inspect the accessibility of public transportation to tourist attractions, the status of tourist information services (including foreign language services), management of public restrooms, and environmental management of facilities, among other things.

The 16 regional offices in the city will also form their own inspection teams to concurrently inspect major tourist attractions.