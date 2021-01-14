Image: City of Busan
City to Promote “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan”

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will select 10 popular locations around the city to build a night landscaping lighting experience to establish the “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan” over the next five years.

According to the plans, the city plans to choose two locations over the next five years to build its brand as a top night view location in the country as part of its core urban planning content.

Starting with Millak Bridge in Suyeong-gu and the Samnak Cherry Blossom Road in Sasang-gu this year, both will receive major upgrades to provide colorful lights to enhance the night views of the areas.

The lights will run from sunset to 11 p.m. with the hope of attracting tourists to the region as the Korean Tourism Organization has predicted that night view tourism has emerged as a core content tourism trend.

Image: City of Busan

Millak Bridge plans to illuminate lights on the outside of the bridge in order for cruise tourists and pedestrians to enjoy the views, while the cherry blossom road is a tunnel-shaped lighting facility along the 1.2-kilometer section from the riverside crossing in the direction of Buk-gu office.

Other locations selected as candidates are Dadaepo Beach, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Geumbit Sunset Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, Hwangnyeongsan Observatory, Haeundae Beach, Yongdusan Park, Dongnae-eup Seongji, Yongho Cruise Terminal, Kangkangi Art Village, Busan Cultural Center, Museum of Contemporary Art, and Songdo Beach.

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Travel

