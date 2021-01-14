City to Promote “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan”

The city of Busan will select 10 popular locations around the city to build a night landscaping lighting experience to establish the “Top 10 Night View Spots in Busan” over the next five years.

According to the plans, the city plans to choose two locations over the next five years to build its brand as a top night view location in the country as part of its core urban planning content.

Starting with Millak Bridge in Suyeong-gu and the Samnak Cherry Blossom Road in Sasang-gu this year, both will receive major upgrades to provide colorful lights to enhance the night views of the areas.

The lights will run from sunset to 11 p.m. with the hope of attracting tourists to the region as the Korean Tourism Organization has predicted that night view tourism has emerged as a core content tourism trend.

Millak Bridge plans to illuminate lights on the outside of the bridge in order for cruise tourists and pedestrians to enjoy the views, while the cherry blossom road is a tunnel-shaped lighting facility along the 1.2-kilometer section from the riverside crossing in the direction of Buk-gu office.

Other locations selected as candidates are Dadaepo Beach, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Geumbit Sunset Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, Hwangnyeongsan Observatory, Haeundae Beach, Yongdusan Park, Dongnae-eup Seongji, Yongho Cruise Terminal, Kangkangi Art Village, Busan Cultural Center, Museum of Contemporary Art, and Songdo Beach.