Civil Society Groups Say Busan’s New City Symbol Should Be Changed

Controversy is brewing over Busan’s new city symbol as it is surrounded by suspicions of plagiarism.

Although the city claims that there is no plagiarism involved, civil society groups are insisting that the symbol be scrapped and properly redesigned as it represents the face of Busan and should be used for decades.

According to the Kookje Ilbo, several civic groups, including the Busan People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, held a press conference on May 2 in front of the Busan City Council and demanded that the city “immediately dispose of plagiarized symbols of Busan.”

They compared the design of the new Busan city symbol mark ‘B’ to the corporate images of overseas companies ‘Bright Union’ and ‘badgecraft’ and found similarities in the design and color scheme.

Moreover, the fact that ‘BS’, the abbreviation of the city’s new symbol mark, is used as an abbreviation for profanity in the English-speaking world, is also a problem.

The limited sample of 1,000 people in their 20s and 50s in the city symbol mark pre-qualification survey is also insufficient to represent the local citizens (3.3 million people), which raises procedural concerns.

Yang Mi-sook, the secretary-general of the Busan People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, raised her voice, saying that it is a problem to hastily create the symbol mark of the city where allegations of plagiarism have been raised.

On the other hand, the city argues that there is no problem with the new city symbol mark as they received advice from a patent corporation during the creation process and was told that there was no issue with plagiarism. Although the design of the symbol mark expresses ‘B’, which may be similar to other designs, the city official claims that the colors and techniques used are different.

However, it is pointed out that the city completed the development of the symbol mark in only four months and even declared it to be a completed new city brand and design before the on-site inspection by the International Exhibition Organization. This raises concerns that the opinions of citizens were not adequately collected.

Additionally, the fact that Busan’s new city slogan, ‘Busan is good’, was previously criticized for being similar to the brand slogan of a certain company also adds to the controversy surrounding the city’s new symbol mark.

Given that the city symbol mark is a symbol of Busan to the world, there are concerns that it may cause controversy if it is decided in the presence of various problems, including suspicion of plagiarism. The city has announced that it will promulgate a new ordinance on May 17 after the ordinance notice period as the ‘Busan City Symbol Management Ordinance Partial Amendment Ordinance’ and the ‘Busan Metropolitan City Period Ordinance’ were passed at the Busan City Council plenary session.