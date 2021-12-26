Image: CGV
CJ CGV Opens a “Sweet Cinema” in Busan

Haps Staff

CJ CGV has opened a new location at the KT&G Sangsang Madong on the 8th to 11th floors which include six theaters including a 660-seat theater and the second “Sweet Cinema” in the country.

A “Sweet Cinema” offers private viewing that resembles a hotel suite with individual sound control, a reclining sofa, knee blankets and slippers, as well as three kinds of popcorn and welcome drinks.

Image: CGV

The theater also has four art sections and a “Salon de Hanyang”, a retro concept shooting studio that has costumes and props for photo sessions.

The Sweet Cinema is the second to open in the nation after the first opened at CGV Yeonnam in July.

