Image: Busan Cultural Center
Events

Classical Music Concert for Kids II

By Haps Staff

The second Classical Musical Concert for kids features music from the The Wizard of Oz.

Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 30,000 won / S-seat 20,000 won

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Baby Fair

Open Mic @ Ol’55

World Competition Winner Series II- Youn Kwangchul and Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert

Gino Brann Album Release Party

Samnak Spring Sports Day Taking Place Saturday

Drone Show Korea 2024

The Latest

Busan
light rain
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
44 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Sat
13 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 