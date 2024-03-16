Image: Busan Cultural Center Events Classical Music Concert for Kids II By Haps Staff March 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The second Classical Musical Concert for kids features music from the The Wizard of Oz. Event Information Date & Time: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 5:00 p.m. Venue: Busan Cultural Center Tickets: R-seat 30,000 won / S-seat 20,000 won Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Related Articles Busan Baby Fair Open Mic @ Ol’55 World Competition Winner Series II- Youn Kwangchul and Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert Gino Brann Album Release Party Samnak Spring Sports Day Taking Place Saturday Drone Show Korea 2024 The Latest Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Nakdong River Ecological Park ‘Magic Fantasia Season 2’ to Take Place March 23 and 24 암호화폐 스포츠의 위험과 과제 Busan Indie Connect Festival Announces This Year’s Program 1st Daffodil Festival Taking Place at Geoje’s Gonggoji This Weekend Busan Baby Fair Busan light rain enter location 13 ° C 13 ° 13 ° 44 % 4.6kmh 100 % Sat 13 ° Sun 15 ° Mon 11 ° Tue 13 ° Wed 10 ° Dine & Drink St. Patrick’s Day Events in Busan Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO Ediya Coffee Collaborates With Hershey to Offer Three New Drinks Eat Like a Local: Delicious Duck Bulgogi at Ildeungga in Gijang Travel Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Nakdong River Ecological Park Domestic Destinations 1st Daffodil Festival Taking Place at Geoje’s Gonggoji This Weekend Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Most Popular Places in Busan For Koreans Based on Their Age Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Enjoy Spring at the Gurye Sansuyu Festival