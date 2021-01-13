Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).

ADP is an international competition that is Asia’s largest for excellence in design.

Designed by Kyunghoon Kim, HyunHo Han, SeungSun Jee, and JeongHaeng Heo,

this project started from a project brief fora ceramics exhibition space that would capture the spirit of Gaya pottery.

The design was inspired by the shape of the clay being molded on the potter’s wheel.

Various elements such as the door, public square, main exhibition space, and bridge open and close to interconnect the exterior and interior spaces in an attempt to represent the dynamic process of making a ceramic work of art.

The round outer wall is made up of 5,000 colorful ceramic tiles while the glass dome adds illuminating light in from the outside.