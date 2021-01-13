Image: Gimhae Cultural Foundation
Arts & Culture

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Haps Staff

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).

ADP is an international competition that is Asia’s largest for excellence in design.

Designed by Kyunghoon Kim, HyunHo Han, SeungSun Jee, and JeongHaeng Heo,
this project started from a project brief fora ceramics exhibition space that would capture the spirit of Gaya pottery.

Image: Gimhae Cultural Foundation

The design was inspired by the shape of the clay being molded on the potter’s wheel.

Various elements such as the door, public square, main exhibition space, and bridge open and close to interconnect the exterior and interior spaces in an attempt to represent the dynamic process of making a ceramic work of art.

The round outer wall is made up of 5,000 colorful ceramic tiles while the glass dome adds illuminating light in from the outside.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan City Government Looks to Improve Older Traditional Markets

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will improve the environment of old traditional markets and shopping districts.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 11 – January 17

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more

The Latest

Korea Grand Sale Gets Underway Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, airlines, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.
Read more

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Danyang

Domestic Destinations Cindy Choi -
Great for a weekend outing, there are plenty of things to see and do in the mountainous region rich in nature and history.
Read more

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).
Read more

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
1 °

Dine & Drink

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 