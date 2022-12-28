“Climate Crisis Clock” Installed at Busan Citizens Park

A ‘Climate Crisis Clock’ has been installed in Busan to inform the seriousness of global warming.

The city of Busan held a ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Climate Crisis Clock at the Busan Citizens Park this morning and announced that it would start operating in earnest.

The Climate Crisis Clock displays the time remaining until the average temperature of the earth rises by 1 and a half degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, based on global carbon dioxide emissions.

A rise of 1 and a half degrees would exceed the ecosystem collapse threshold, causing glaciers to melt, sea levels to rise, and result in threatening the Earth’s ecosystems and human survival.

Currently, the remaining time is about 7 years, and it will be revised from time to time to reflect information from the Mercator Climate Change Center (MCC) in Germany.