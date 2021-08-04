Closed for 50 Years, Ungdong Reservoir in Jinhae to Open Next Year

Closed to the public for 50 years, the cherry blossom trees which adorn Ungdong Suwon-si in Jinhae, Changwon-si will open to the public next year.

The city of Changwon and the Naval Jinhae Base headquarters signed an agreement this week which will open the reservoir section which has been closed as it is owned by the Navy.

The Navy will open the section of the reservoir which houses the cherry blossom tree clusters in time for next year’s Gunhang Festival.

The reservoir was built in 1910s by demolishing small villages in order to supply water when the Japanese imperialists built a Naval Port in Jinhae.

Just below the reservoir, there is a cluster of decades old cherry trees on the 32,000-square meter land.

Military authorities took over the land in 1968 when the North Korean military attempted a surprise attack on the Blue House.

The city of Changwon plans to spend around two billion won to upgrade the area, including adding parking and restroom facilities.