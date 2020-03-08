Lifestyle

Closed Libraries In Busan Add a New Drive-Thru Service

BeFM News

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all libraries in Busan have been closed, however, a drive-thru rental system will open for lending books and drop-offs.

The Busan Simin Municipal Library and Busan Joongang Library announced that they will operate a drive-thru system from the 9th where citizens can borrow and return books without having to step out of their vehicles.

The drive-thru system comes in place to provide civic reading life culture that has become void since the closure of public libraries in the city in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Busan Simin Municipal Library said it will lend up to three books per person per week.

Borrowed books are to be disinfected in the library.

Anyone with library membership can borrow books via the drive-thru system regardless of any prior history on the late return penalty imposed on members.

The drive-thru system will operate until the operation of the libraries is normalized.

