Image: Dong-gu Office
NewsBusan NewsEducation

Closed Schools Being Transferred Into Public Spaces

Haps Staff

As the number of students is decreasing each year in South Korea, the number of school closures has been on the rise.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Board of Education, the number of school closures in the city has increased from five from 1990 to 1999 to 26 from 2010 to 2020.

The Board of Education has since begun transferring some of the closed schools into public cultural spaces in order to help revitalize local communities by adding community spaces and parking spaces, many of which are in need in older districts.

The latest plan is to transfer Jwacheon Elementary School in Dong-gu which closed in 2018 into a cultural education platform space that will be named Jwacheon Oullim Park.

The space will include 90 underground parking spots built under the former playground as well as a gathering space for the community along Sanbok Road.

It’s the fourth project the Board of Education has taken by transforming the former school into a useful public space for local communities.

The park is expected to open in 2024.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
16 °
66 %
6.2kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 