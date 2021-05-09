Closed Schools Being Transferred Into Public Spaces

As the number of students is decreasing each year in South Korea, the number of school closures has been on the rise.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Board of Education, the number of school closures in the city has increased from five from 1990 to 1999 to 26 from 2010 to 2020.

The Board of Education has since begun transferring some of the closed schools into public cultural spaces in order to help revitalize local communities by adding community spaces and parking spaces, many of which are in need in older districts.

The latest plan is to transfer Jwacheon Elementary School in Dong-gu which closed in 2018 into a cultural education platform space that will be named Jwacheon Oullim Park.

The space will include 90 underground parking spots built under the former playground as well as a gathering space for the community along Sanbok Road.

It’s the fourth project the Board of Education has taken by transforming the former school into a useful public space for local communities.

The park is expected to open in 2024.