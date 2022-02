Phuket Thai Food in Suyeong-gu has recently closed its doors but has moved its restaurant and Thai supermarket and rebranded to the main Suyeong-ro street.

Now known as Yum Yum Mooka Ta, they’ve expanded their menu with more offerings and have a much larger space.

They’ve also changed chefs and are in the midst of organizing the supermarket.

The new location is located on the second floor of the building located right in front of Suyeong Station exit #15.