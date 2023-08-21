Closure of Gyeongnam’s 26 Beaches Marks the End of 51-Day Summer Operation

Gyeongnam province has officially closed all 26 beaches for summer operations, which commenced on July 1st.

This 51-day beach season saw a total of 600,431 visitors, representing a 15.5% decrease from the 710,306 recorded last year.

Various factors, including adverse weather conditions like heavy rainfall and typhoons — double the average precipitation for this year — contributed to this drop, as well as an increase in overseas travel during the holiday season.

Notably, Geoje Hakdong Mongdol Beach emerged as the most frequented beach, welcoming 112,704 visitors.

Among the cities and counties, Geoje-si attracted the highest number of visitors at 356,372, followed by Namhae-gun with 116,360, and Changwon-si, Tongyeong-si, and Sacheon-si.

Namhae Sangju Beach recorded the most significant increase, with 60,706 visitors, marking a 30% rise compared to last year.

In a unique development, Geoje Myeongsa Beach, which saw a 12% increase in visitors compared to last year, featured the nation’s first companion animal bathing beach, ‘Dengsuyokjang.’

The province also ensured that all five beaches in Namhae had separate entrances for dogs, allowing vacationers to enjoy their holidays with their four-legged companions.

To enhance the beach experience, cultural events such as the Gunmin Ssireum Contest, air pool and air slide programs at Gwangam Beach in Changwon, beach busking, and the Starlight Film Festival were organized to create cherished memories for visitors.

The province anticipates continued beachgoer traffic after the official closure and pledges to uphold safety management and inspections until August 31st, considering the persistent hot weather and the potential for safety incidents.