Club-Z Live K Festival: A Spectacular Celebration of K-Pop, EDM, and Dance Taking Place at Dadaepo Beach July 1-2

Club-Z Live K Festival is set to ignite the stage with electrifying performances, dance battles, and a fusion of K-Pop, EDM, and dance music.

This two-day extravaganza on Dadaepo Beach promises an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.

Taking place on July 1st and 2nd from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, the festival will showcase a lineup of top-tier artists and DJs, along with an exhilarating global dance competition.

Ticketing Options: Offline and Online in the Metaverse

For those who prefer to attend the festival in person, offline tickets are available. Prices for the offline tickets are 77,000 won for a one-day pass, 134,000 won for a two-day pass, and VIP/VVIP ticket options.

For virtual attendees, the festival offers an immersive online experience in the Metaverse. A two-day pass for the Online Metaverse Live can be purchased for 10,000 won or $10. To secure Metaverse tickets, interested participants can visit the provided link or scan the Wemakeprice Mobile QR Code.

Additionally, NFT ticketing is available for a specific time slot at 3 p.m. For more information on NFT ticketing, interested individuals can click on the provided links:

For Metaverse tickets, click this link here (Wemakeprice Mobile QR Code)

For offline event tickets, click this link here (Wemakeprice Mobile QR Code)

For NFT ticketing, click on this link here (3 p.m. NFT only)

Global Dance Competition: Showcase Your Moves on the Grand Stage

The festival is currently hosting a global dance competition, providing talented dancers the chance to shine on the grand stage. Participants can submit a 1-minute dance video through our partner platform, “Momo Board.” The top three contestants selected will compete live on July 2nd.

With a prize pool of 100,000,000 won, the winners will receive substantial rewards. The first-place winner will be awarded 50,000,000 won, the second-place winner will receive 30,000,000 won, and the third-place winner will be granted 20,000,000 won. Submissions for the dance competition will close on June 25th at 12 p.m. KST, and the top three finalists will be announced on the same day at 11 PM KST.

The selected contestants must book their flights and arrive by June 30th, ensuring their presence for the competition on July 2nd. Flight expenses will be reimbursed upon providing a receipt. After the event concludes, the prize money will be sent directly to the winners’ respective accounts, minus the cost of flights and accommodations.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Artists, DJs, and Judges

The Club-Z Live K Festival boasts a lineup of internationally acclaimed artists and DJs, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that will captivate the audience. K-Pop headliners include the sensational Mamamoo+ with Moonbyul and Solar, the captivating HyunA, the talented BiBi, and the captivating Triple S.

Leading the charge in the EDM realm are renowned DJs Matt Steffanina and DJ Soda. These exceptional artists will set the stage ablaze with their infectious beats and energy.

Moreover, the dance competition will feature esteemed guest judges such as Matt Steffanina, a world-renowned dance choreographer and founder of Dancr Academy, and Ben Chung, a member of the famous Jabbawockeez and Kinjaz Crews. The renowned YouTube comedy duo, PSick University, will add to the excitement as the emcee for the event.

Joining the star-studded lineup of DJs are DJ JINA, DJ WARNING, DJ KISSY, DJ GODO, DJ ADD1CT, DJ QUOKKA, DJ N-K, DJ RINA, DJ 38SUN, DJ JOOJOO, DJ BEND, DJ VIN, DJ K1NGDOM, DJ NAPONCLOUD, DJ 2 IDIOT GUYS, DJ SALT, DJ SOPHI, DJ AUREDE, DJ HARDENZ, DJ WAD, DJ ENOCHII, and DJ ELIANA.