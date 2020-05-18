Coastal Barriers Will be Built in Marine City to Prevent Flooding During Typhoons

Construction of coastal barriers to prevent flooding in Marine City will begin by the end of the year according to local media reports.

The coastal barrier is to be the first of its kind in Korea, and will only come into use when typhoons with high waves approach, where it will normally be laid parallel to the ground the Busan Ilbo reported.

The 2-meter high barriers will be an added measure to the 7 meters of tetrapods which are used as a breakwater along Movie Street.

Marine City has been hit hard in the past by typhoons, with 2016’s Typhoon Chaba wreaking havoc on the area.

It was designated in 2016 as a risk zone for natural disasters.

The Korean government had considered putting a five-meter high breakwall along the road back in 2018, only to be met by opposition due to expenses and the loss of the views of the city’s most posh area.

The city plans to complete the basic design plan by next month and begin construction three to four months after that.

A similar structure was built in Masan Bay but is only used to control the tides.

