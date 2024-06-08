Coastal Food Town Nears Completion at Yongho Bay Amid Concerns

With the completion of the waterfront space at Yongho Bay Reclamation Pier in Nam-gu, the project to establish a coastal food town, a key pledge by the district mayor, is in its final stages. While there is excitement about this new local attraction, concerns about potential safety accidents and waste management issues persist.

Nam-gu Office held the ‘Distribution Wave Bay Lighting Ceremony’ at the waterfront space of Yongho Bay Reclamation Pier in Yongho-dong at 7:30 p.m. on the 4th, attended by about 100 people, including District Mayor Oh Eun-taek.

The office previously undertook a landscape lighting project over a 2,000 m² area at Yongho Bay to address the lack of lighting in popular waterfront walkways. This initiative also fulfills Mayor Oh’s commitment to creating a ‘coastal food town.’

With a budget of 920 million won, lights were installed on salt crystal-shaped sculptures, the deck, and the walls of the waterfront space, enabling citizens to dine while enjoying the sea view even at night.

The coastal food town will allow residents to enjoy food by packing their own meals or having them delivered, although cooking and drinking on-site are prohibited as the area is a port facility.

Local commercial areas are excited about the potential for increased visitor numbers to revitalize their businesses. Nam-gu Office has also installed a signboard at the entrance with QR code information about nearby restaurants.

However, several concerns have been raised. The proximity to the sea raises safety concerns, particularly with the coastal fence’s poor durability. The rusted fence, inadequate to prevent access to the sea, poses a risk of accidents, especially with the possibility of visitors falling into the water. Preventing alcohol consumption effectively also remains uncertain.

Waste disposal is another issue. Nam-gu Office did not install trash cans, expecting visitors to collect and dispose of their own trash. This decision has raised concerns, as similar efforts at Millak Waterside Park in Suyeong-gu struggled with trash disposal due to high visitor numbers.

In response, Nam-gu Office plans to hire additional safety personnel to monitor and prevent safety accidents and control the introduction of alcohol 24 hours a day.