Image: Busan Port Authority
Travel

Coastal Observatory Deck to be Built at North Port

Haps Staff

A coastal observatory deck will be built by the end of this year in the first project area of the North Port redevelopment of Busan Port.

The Busan Port Authority said it would build the 7 billion won coastal observatory which would connect the landmark district of the North Port to the cultural park next to the Busan International Passenger Terminal.

The observation deck will serve as a pedestrian bridge that will be 80-meters long, 5-meters wide, and 5-meters above the water with the design concept in the shape of a ribbon.

It is expected to bring magnificent views of the North Port to the new marina, and also provide views of cruise ships entering the docks of the terminal.

The BPA plans to complete the detailed design next month and begin construction in June.

The project is expected to be completed by December of this year.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Air Passengers Dropped 68.1% in Korea Last Year

Haps Staff -
The number of air passengers in Korea last year dropped 68.1% according to statistics released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.
Read more
Travel

Busan Station, Gimhae Airport Much Quieter This Lunar New Year

BeFM News -
With the government's plea to stay home this Seollal, fewer travelers have been using planes or trains around the nation.
Read more
Travel

K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Read more
Travel

Have You Ever Wondered Why it Rarely Snows in Busan? Here’s Why.

Haps Staff -
Whether you love it or hate it, snow is somewhat of a rarity in Korea's second-largest city.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Family Outings Await at Geoje Forest Sound Park

Haps Staff -
A great place for a family outing for young kids, Geoje Forest Sound Park in Gyeongnam province is a relatively new attraction that caters to nature lovers.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Top Attractions for Tourists in Gangwon-do

Haps Staff -
There is plenty to see and do in the mountainous province, so here are a few favorites to get you started.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
34 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Mon
1 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 