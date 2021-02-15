Coastal Observatory Deck to be Built at North Port

A coastal observatory deck will be built by the end of this year in the first project area of the North Port redevelopment of Busan Port.

The Busan Port Authority said it would build the 7 billion won coastal observatory which would connect the landmark district of the North Port to the cultural park next to the Busan International Passenger Terminal.

The observation deck will serve as a pedestrian bridge that will be 80-meters long, 5-meters wide, and 5-meters above the water with the design concept in the shape of a ribbon.

It is expected to bring magnificent views of the North Port to the new marina, and also provide views of cruise ships entering the docks of the terminal.

The BPA plans to complete the detailed design next month and begin construction in June.

The project is expected to be completed by December of this year.