“Coffee City Busan Forum” Launches Today

The “Coffee City Busan Forum” has been launched to explore various ways of cultivating Busan as a global coffee city.

Comprising of more than 100 members, including industry professionals, coffee-related associations, universities, and government officials, the forum aims to establish a collaborative system to advance the local coffee industry and identify various supportive policies.

The forum’s opening ceremony will be held tomorrow at Momos Roastery & Coffee Bar in Yeongdo District.

The organizing committee is co-chaired by Mayor Park Heong-joon, City Council Chair Ahn Seong-min, and Kim Jin-soo, the CEO of Busan Ilbo.