Busan News

“Coffee City Busan Forum” Launches Today

BeFM News

The “Coffee City Busan Forum” has been launched to explore various ways of cultivating Busan as a global coffee city.

Comprising of more than 100 members, including industry professionals, coffee-related associations, universities, and government officials, the forum aims to establish a collaborative system to advance the local coffee industry and identify various supportive policies.

The forum’s opening ceremony will be held tomorrow at Momos Roastery & Coffee Bar in Yeongdo District.

The organizing committee is co-chaired by Mayor Park Heong-joon, City Council Chair Ahn Seong-min, and Kim Jin-soo, the CEO of Busan Ilbo.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
82 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 