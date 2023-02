South Korean coffee bean imports set a new high in 2022, indicating the beverage’s growing appeal.

According to the Korea Customs Service, imports of coffee beans, including both raw and roasted products, were $1.3 billion last year, up 42 percent from 2021.

Imports surpassed 200,000 tons, up nearly 10 percent year on year, enough to brew 1.3 cups of coffee for all adults in the country every day.