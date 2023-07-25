A special exhibition “Coffee House Heyday” will be held at the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall from July 27 to November 26.

This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities.

The exhibition is divided into three main sections: Prologue, One-page literature – Mildawon 2-page music – Cultural Cafe and 3-page Art – Lynette Ssangs Cafe, and Epilogue, each dedicated to exploring different aspects of coffee houses during that era.

The “One-page literature – Mildawon” section showcases novels published during the Korean War, shedding light on coffee houses as gathering places and workplaces for writers at the time.

The “2-page music – Cultural cafe” chapter delves into the role of coffee houses in music production and enjoyment during the war, featuring various musical activities and popular songs from that era.

In the “3-page Art – Lynette Ssangs Cafe” segment, the exhibition displays the coffee house’s role as a cultural medium and gallery, exhibiting related works and photographic materials that depict the diverse creative activities that took place there.

Furthermore, the exhibition offers a more immersive experience by presenting videos related to the culture and arts of Busan during the Korean War.

The exhibition will be open every week from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm, and admission is free. It promises to be a captivating journey into Busan’s coffee houses’ rich artistic and cultural legacy during a pivotal period in history.